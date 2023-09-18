 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers place Diontae Johnson, Anthony McFarland on injured reserve

By kate.magdziuk
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) looks on during the regular season NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 10, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially placed WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) and RB Anthony McFarland on injured reserve, the team announced Monday.

Both had been ruled out with injury designations ahead of the Steelers Week 2 Monday Night Football matchup against the Browns. However, the move to place them on injured reserve does mean they’ll miss a minimum of four games.

With the timing of the injuries in relation to the team’s Week 6 bye, they won’t be able to return until Week 7’s showdown against the Rams. DT Cam Heyward was also placed on injured reserve this week, though his absence is expected to be up to eight weeks, as he recovers from groin surgery.

In a corresponding move, the Steelers promoted RB Qadree Ollison from the practice squad. Though McFarland had a limited role in the team’s rushing attack behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, he entered the season as the Steelers starting kick returner.

