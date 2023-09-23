Steelers promote RB Qadree Ollison to roster ahead of Week 3 matchup vs. Raiders

For the second straight week, the Steelers announced that they are elevating running back Qadree Ollison from their practice squad to the active/inactive roster. Ollison will likely revert back to the practice squad after the game.

Per NFL rules, a player can only be promoted from the practice squad three times in a season before having to be signed to the roster. This will be Ollison’s second promotion this season.

The elevation gives the Steelers four available running backs on their roster: Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Ollison, and Godwin Igwebuike, who signed to the roster on Wednesday.

Due to Igwebuike’s unfamiliarity with the team, he’s trending towards being an inactive Week 3, explaining Ollison’s elevation. Much like he did against the Browns, Ollison will likely play on special teams and provide injury insurance as a RB3.

Igwebuike was signed for his kickoff return ability, and if he’s an inactive this weekend, Calvin Austin III will likely cover those duties with Anthony McFarland Jr. on injured reserve and Gunner Olszewski unable to play due to a concussion.

Ollison, 27, is on his third NFL team since he was drafted out of Pitt. The 6’1, 232-pound running back was a fifth-round pick by the Falcons in 2019. He spent three years in Atlanta and one in Dallas before signing to the Steelers’ practice squad this season. In his NFL career, he has a total of 44 rushes for 158 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Ollison and the Steelers will face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football this week at 8:20 p.m. ET.