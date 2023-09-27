Steelers sign punter, former Texans WR to practice squad ahead of Week 4

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced several moves on the practice squad Wednesday, signing punter Brad Wing and wide receiver Jalen Camp following the release of cornerback Kalon Barnes from the practice squad. The moves come just days ahead of the Steelers Week 4 game against the Texans, kicking off at 1 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium in Houston.

Wing is a familiar face to the Steelers, having spent a season as the team’s starting punter back in 2014. That year, he totaled 61 punts for 2,667 yards, averaging 38.8 net yards per boot. After one season with the team, Wing was traded to the Giants in exchange for a seventh-round pick, spending the next three years with New York prior to being released in 2018. Most recently, Wing had been drafted by the San Antonio Brahmas — a franchise of the XFL — incidentally coached by Pittsburgh legend and former wide receiver, Hines Ward.

Wing’s signing to the practice squad comes following HC Mike Tomlin’s announcement Tuesday that starting punter Pressley Harvin III was dealing with a hamstring injury.

The timing of Camp’s addition to the practice squad is particularly interesting, given the Steelers’ upcoming matchup against the Texans. Camp had originally been drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars as a sixth-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, eventually released at the roster cut deadline before playing a snap for the team. Since then, Camp has alternated between Houston’s practice squad and the active roster. In five career games on the active roster, Camp has notched just one catch for seven receiving yards.

Perhaps Camp has some intel to share ahead of this Week 4 showdown? Only time will tell.