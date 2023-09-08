Steelers work out veteran OT ahead of Week 1

The Steelers worked out veteran offensive tackle Christian DiLauro on Friday, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

#Steelers worked out offensive tackle Christian DiLauro today, per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 8, 2023

DiLauro, 28, went undrafted in 2018 out of Illinois before signing with the Cleveland Browns. Since then he has bounced around the league, spending time with the 49ers, Texans, Steelers, Titans, Commanders, Broncos, and Vikings. DiLauro was a Steeler for just under a year, spending most of the 2019 season on Pittsburgh’s practice squad before being released during final roster cuts ahead of the 2020 season opener.

The 6’6, 300-pound tackle has not started any games in his NFL career, but he has played in five: two with Tennessee in 2021, and three with Denver in 2022. NFL analyst Lance Zierlein profiled DiLauro in 2018, describing him as a “long-legged swing tackle candidate with good foot quickness and athletic ability, but a poor anchor that may prevent him from handling an NFL bullrush.” Zierlein also noted that DiLauro has experience at both tackle spots as well as a college start at guard.

DiLauro’s inability to stick with a team throughout his career doesn’t bode well for his ceiling if he signs with the Steelers for a second stint in Pittsburgh. However, his longevity in the NFL shows that he is at least a practice squad-caliber lineman.

It seems unlikely that the Steelers will make any changes to their roster with only two days until their Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. The DiLauro workout gives the team some information on a potential signing if an injury occurs on the offensive line some time later this season.