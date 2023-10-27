NFL insider believes this TE could be a trade target for Steelers

Earlier this week I wrote the Steelers should consider trading for a tight end in the wake of Pat Freiermuth’s nagging hamstring injury that has landed him on injured reserve. Because of the re-aggravation, Freiermuth will not be eligible to return to the Steelers until they travel to play the Cleveland Browns on November 19th at the earliest. Given the lack of production at the tight-end position, it would be prudent of General Manager Omar Khan to find reinforcements via trade.

With the trade deadline rapidly approaching on October 31, The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly suggested that New England Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki could be a potential trade target for Pittsburgh.

Gesicki is just days removed from making the biggest catch of his season, a game-winning touchdown against the heavily favored Buffalo Bills last Sunday.

Mac Jones throws a TD to Mike Gesicki and the #Patriots have taken the lead over the #Bills with 12 seconds remaining.



Griddy for everyone! Holy. Cow.pic.twitter.com/EegXdtlgVQ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 22, 2023

The Patriots inked Gesicki to a one-year contract worth up to 9 million dollars based on incentives, meaning he will likely become an unrestricted free agent at year’s end. The 28-year-old has hauled in 17 passes for 149 yards so far this season and just like Freiermuth, is a former Penn State standout.

What would you be willing to give up in a trade for Gesicki?