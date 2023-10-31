NFL trade deadline passes, Steelers don’t make any trades

As of 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 31, the NFL trade deadline has officially passed, and once again, the Pittsburgh Steelers did not make any trades, despite HC Mike Tomlin noting Monday that they’re “open for business”.

That means that the Steelers didn’t make a single in-season trade this year, having traded guards Kevin Dotson and Kendrick Green before season kickoff at the NFL’s roster cut deadline in August.

Earlier Tuesday, rumors swirled linking the Steelers to a potential trade involving Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson, but they’ll have to wait it out until the new league year starts if they hope to see Johnson suit up in black and gold. The 2024 league year starts March 13, 2024, which will mark the first day that NFL teams are able to trade again following the trade deadline.

Though they didn’t execute any trades, it’s still worth noting that Steelers GM Omar Khan has been aggressive (and successful) in his short time in the role dating back to the 2022 offseason, having traded away WR Chase Claypool for what ended up being the No. 32 overall pick just last year. With that pick, fans will joyously recall, the team went on to draft cornerback Joey Porter Jr. out of Penn State, who was just officially named a starter earlier this week.