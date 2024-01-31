Steelers hire Arthur Smith; could Derrick Henry head to Pittsburgh?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their offensive coordinator now after hiring Arthur Smith, who was recently fired as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

Smith went 21-30 in three seasons as coach with the Falcons, but before he landed in Atlanta, he spent a decade with the Tennessee Titans organization. He moved his way up the ranks, ultimately becoming the team’s offensive coordinator for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

In his first season as offensive coordinator, Smith led the unit all the way to the AFC Championship Game, where they ultimately lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, who went on to win the Super Bowl.

The leading force behind that offense was running back Derrick Henry, who accounted for 470 yards during their three-game run in the playoffs. Henry, an eight-year veteran, is expected to test free agency this spring. With Smith in Pittsburgh, could Henry possibly have the Steelers as a landing spot to reunite with his former coach?

Although the Steelers already have Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren in the running back room, having Henry would be an immediate plus for the Steelers. Smith is known to like having multiple running backs in the fold. With the Falcons last year, he drafted Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick despite already having 1,000-yard rusher Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson already on the roster.

Henry will cost the Steelers some money that could go to other positions of need, but having a running back of his caliber has to be something Pittsburgh is thinking about going into free agency.