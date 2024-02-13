Steelers officially odds favorites to land Justin Fields on DraftKings Sportsbook

There’s been plenty of talk about what the Pittsburgh Steelers might do at the quarterback position this offseason, with plenty of questions about the future and upside of former first-round pick Kenny Pickett up in the air. A lot of those discussions as of late have included rumblings that Pittsburgh could make a move to trade for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, who could be looking for a new home this offseason.

Now, as of Tuesday, February 13, the Steelers are officially odds favorites to be the next team for which Justin Fields will take his first snap in the 2024-25 NFL regular season at -125 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Chicago Bears now have the second-best odds to be the team for which Fields takes his next regular season snap at +200.

The longstanding favorite, unsurprisingly, has been the Chicago Bears, who drafted Fields with the No. 11 overall pick back in 2021. He’s had a tumultuous tenure with the team, and now that they sit with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft in a position to potentially select USC’s Caleb Williams, his future is up in the air. Williams is the heavy odds favorite to be the first overall pick this year at -900.

As the aggregate account 32BeatWriters points out, the odds shift in Pittsburgh’s favor following a comment from NFL insider Adam Schefter on the Pat McAfee show, reminding the public that Steelers HC Mike Tomlin is a “big fan of Justin Fields.”