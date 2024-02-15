Kirk Cousins “keeping an eye” on Steelers QB situation

With a little less than a month until the new league year begins in the NFL, the next few weeks will be filled with speculation. Specifically for the Steelers, the speculation will be centered around the quarterback position and who they’ll acquire.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ most likely landing spot is Pittsburgh, according to several major sportsbooks. And now, a multiple-time Pro Bowler enters the mix.

While speaking on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said that if Pittsburgh has any interest in signing Kirk Cousins, that interest may be reciprocated.

“I was talking to some people last week who seem to be intrigued by the possibility of the Steelers making a play for Kirk Cousins,” Florio said. “And those people are very close to, if not within, the Kirk Cousins camp. There’s an acknowledgement that it could happen. The Falcons and the Steelers are the two teams that I think the Cousins camp is keeping an eye on.”

Obviously this is all hearsay, and we won’t know how serious Cousins is about his interest in Pittsburgh until he inks a new deal, it is something to keep an eye on.

The biggest pushback from fans on signing Cousins is the cost. His market value, according to Spotrac, is at $39.3 million, which would rank 11th amongst quarterbacks. If you go cheap for a veteran quarterback in today’s NFL, you get what you pay for.

The Steelers have the ability to free up more than $40 million in cap. Plus, should they sign Cousins to a deal matching his market value, a chunk of that can be included as a signing bonus keep more cap space free.

Should Pittsburgh sign Cousins, he could end up being what Matthew Stafford has been for the Rams. The Steelers were a 10-win team with arguably the worst quarterback room in football. Someone like Cousins, who was having the best season of his career before getting injured, could take the Steelers to that next level. And in the AFC, you aren’t going anywhere without a quarterback. While all the smoke is currently leading back to Justin Fields, Cousins is the best option.