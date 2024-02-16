Steelers should stay clear of Russell Wilson in 2024 offseason

With Russell Wilson’s future with the Denver Broncos up in the air, there’s been some speculation that he could be linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the case of his potential release this offseason.

However, if Omar Khan is driving on the Parkway West, and Russell Wilson is hitchhiking, just keep right on driving; the Steelers should steer clear of Wilson in the 2024 offseason.

Wilson has been far from a smashing success for the Denver Broncos on the field. He has just a 16-27 record as a starting quarterback between 2021, his final season with the Seattle Seahawks, and 2023, which would appear to be his last season with the Broncos. Wilson wasn't able to get much out of Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, beyond Sutton’s 10 receiving touchdowns on the year.

Generally speaking, NFL teams aren't traditionally willing to move off quickly on large contracts handed out to starting quarterbacks. Wilson might prove to be the exception this year, however, with HC Sean Payton appearing eager to move on from Wilson going 8-9 in their first season together.

Without a trade partner (nobody is taking on that contract), the Broncos will have to eat $85 million in dead money to release Wilson. They can split that between 2024 and 2025 by designating him a post-6/1 cut. A very interesting tidbit about this — the Broncos don't save any money against the 2024 NFL salary cap with this move, meaning that regardless, they’re in a tough spot for the coming season. Before the new league year begins, the Broncos are estimated to be over the projected salary cap by just over $24 million.

Does the phrase cutting off your nose to spite your face come to mind? That organization doesn't just want Wilson to leave, they will probably be playing "Hit the Road, Jack" as he exits the building for the last time.

Now, considering Denver is responsible for the money against their salary cap to release Wilson, in theory, the Steelers could offer him slightly more than the veteran minimum to play for them. However, the fly in the proverbial ointment would be the idea is the Steelers would, in effect, be punting on Kenny Pickett as their starting quarterback, and the team has given zero indicators that they are planning to do that. The fact of the matter is that Wilson seems highly unlikely to be interested in competing for a starting spot, entering 2024 at just 35 years old and regarded by some as still “having it.” There are other, more reasonable options for the team could be interested in — ones that don’t come along with that kind of baggage.

Another problem with the idea of bringing Wilson into the Steelers organization is that as subpar as Wilson has been in Denver, there are multiple teams with a quarterback problem. Among the teams with potential interest in Wilson: Atlanta Falcons, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, and maybe the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, the Steelers don't do bidding wars; it’s just not in their nature.

Two very highly respected NFL head coaches in Pete Carroll and Sean Payton have essentially said, “Thanks, but no thanks,” to Wilson in the past three seasons. So, while on some level, the idea of Russell Wilson and the Steelers may make sense, it doesn’t seem all that likely.

What all of Steelers Nation wants — and frankly, deserves — to see is above-average quarterback play, with George Pickens, Pat Freiermuth, Diontae Johnson, two solid running backs on offense and a slew of stars on defense between T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alex Highsmith, and Joey Porter Jr. Nobody wants to see that kind of talent and age go to waste. The answer to the Steelers’ quarterback issue just isn't Russell Wilson.