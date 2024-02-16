Steelers heavy favorites to land QB Russell Wilson

It appears that every quarterback is favored to end up with the Steelers, as yet another signal caller is projected to land in Pittsburgh.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is now favored to land in Pittsburgh, with his odds sitting at +110.

This comes just days after Justin Fields’ odds to be traded to the Steelers shot up, as well.

Betting odds for Russell Wilson's next team:



Steelers: +110

Patriots: +400

Falcons: +400

Raiders: +500

Vikings: +900



This is my preferred choice for PIT at the QB spot this offseason, especially since they can likely get him for the vet minimum ($1.21 MM).#HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/4ghv0ncwy5 — Jack Sperry (@jack_sperry) February 15, 2024

Wilson is likely to be released by Denver after being benched late in the 2023 season. While his numbers were very respectable (26 touchdowns, 98 passer rating) the Broncos lacked any sort of explosiveness. Wilson averaged just 6.9 yards per attempt and ranked 21st in EPA amongst all quarterbacks with at least 150 pass attempts.

Wilson would be an upgrade over what Pittsburgh currently has, which at this point in time is only Kenny Pickett. While the upgrade would be evident, a higher reach for the Steelers would be more welcome. However, of all the quarterbacks rumored to be on the radar for Pittsburgh, Wilson is one I’d put at the top of the “likely” list once he is released.