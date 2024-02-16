 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers heavy favorites to land QB Russell Wilson

Every quarterback seems to be favored to go to Pittsburgh

By Jarrett Bailey
Los Angeles Chargers v Denver Broncos Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images

It appears that every quarterback is favored to end up with the Steelers, as yet another signal caller is projected to land in Pittsburgh.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is now favored to land in Pittsburgh, with his odds sitting at +110.

This comes just days after Justin Fields’ odds to be traded to the Steelers shot up, as well.

Wilson is likely to be released by Denver after being benched late in the 2023 season. While his numbers were very respectable (26 touchdowns, 98 passer rating) the Broncos lacked any sort of explosiveness. Wilson averaged just 6.9 yards per attempt and ranked 21st in EPA amongst all quarterbacks with at least 150 pass attempts.

Wilson would be an upgrade over what Pittsburgh currently has, which at this point in time is only Kenny Pickett. While the upgrade would be evident, a higher reach for the Steelers would be more welcome. However, of all the quarterbacks rumored to be on the radar for Pittsburgh, Wilson is one I’d put at the top of the “likely” list once he is released.

