Report: Steelers have “internal division” on choosing between Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph

The quarterback melodrama continues to roll out of Pittsburgh, as the latest report from Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette hints at an internal disagreement for the Steelers.

Dulac reports that some within the franchise want to move forward with Kenny Pickett, while others want Mason Rudolph back as the starter.

This comes after the last week of every sportsbook having the Steelers favored to land every quarterback that is expected to be available, including Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. Plus, reports circulated that Kirk Cousins would be interested in coming to Pittsburgh should the Steelers show interest in him.

Related Steelers heavy favorites to land QB Russell Wilson

Sticking with Rudolph and/or Pickett is the worst thing the Steelers could do. Kenny Pickett has been historically bad. Regardless of the offensive coordinator situation, his lack of production is inexcusable. And while we can applaud Rudolph’s four game stretch to close out the season and into the playoffs, we’ve been down this road before. That’s not to say he didn’t show vast improvement from 2019- he did- but that doesn’t automatically make him a starter capable of going through the likes of the AFC heavy hitters.

#Steelers Nation,



Kenny Pickett has underperformed dramatically in his first two seasons in the league



With that being said which do you choose?



A. Let Kenny develop and build around him



B. Move on! Find new talent & make Kenny the backup



Tell us below! pic.twitter.com/NVG58wYfkI — The Standard (@TheStandard412) February 16, 2024

The best option remains to be Cousins. Whether fans want to admit that or not. He was on pace for 38 touchdowns and 5,000 yards last season before getting injured. Acquiring Fields would be a fine move, as well, depending on what they would have to give up (likely a second-round pick as the largest piece of a trade). Russell Wilson is better than anything they’ve had over the last two seasons, but upgrading from the worst quarterback room in football to someone in the range of the 20th best quarterback in the NFL right now isn’t going to get them over that hump.

What they should do and what they will do are likely going to end up being two vastly different things. Regardless of what quarterback you hope for, we all know how this team operates. A flashy signing or trade wouldn’t fit their M.O., even if it’s exactly what they need to do.