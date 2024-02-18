Steelers players have reportedly “politicked” for Mason Rudolph to be the starter

Another day, another chapter in the 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback saga.

On Saturday February 17th, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the Steelers are looking toward either Kenny Pickett or Mason Rudolph as the 2024 starter rather than seeking outside candidates.

In that same report, Dulac reported that some Steelers players were making it known they want Rudolph.

“His teammates like him, several have politicked for him, and another indicated there is enough of a question as to who should be the starter that the coaching staff needs to figure it out in a hurry,” Dulac said of Rudolph.

While no players were named, it can be assumed that one of those players in favor of Rudolph was wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who outright said he hopes Rudolph gets the job next season after the team’s playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Diontae Johnson backing Mason Rudolph for the starting job. https://t.co/51l3EKWqsu pic.twitter.com/r0ub02HdQ0 — Derrick (@Steelers_DB) January 17, 2024

We won’t know Rudolph’s future until the legal-tampering period begins on March 11 when teams can officially begin their negotiations with free agents. That said, it’s apparent that there will be several upset players in the Steelers locker room if Rudolph gets shown the door.