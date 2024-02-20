Chad Johnson says “a little birdie” told him Russell Wilson will join Steelers

Russell Wilson is one of several quarterbacks rumored to be on the radar of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The current Broncos quarterback is expected to be released, and then picked up for the veteran minimum. The Steelers are the favorites to land Wilson with a staggering -250 odds to do so according to DraftKings.

Now, a former All-Pro receiver is saying he has been told Wilson will be a Steeler.

Speaking on “Nightcap,” Chad Johnson says that Russell Wilson will be joining Pittsburgh.

“A little birdie told me, and I said this many shows ago, Russell Wilson’s coming on over to the Steelers,” Johnson said.

Wilson threw 26 touchdowns to eight interceptions in 2023. He would be the most cost-efficient of the quarterbacks rumored to be linked to Pittsburgh. The Steelers wouldn’t have to give him hardly any money whatsoever, as the league minimum salary for 2024 will increase to $915,000. Wilson was benched by Denver after internal disputes over his contract, and it’s likely that Denver will just eat the dead money in 2024, making Wilson a free agent.