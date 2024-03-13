Report: There is mutual interest between the Steelers and WR Tyler Boyd

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a big need at receiver, and one connection that many have been making is Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd. And according to Mark Kaboly of The Athletic, there is mutual interest from both the Steelers and Boyd about getting a deal done.

“Steelers and WR Tyler Boyd (Pitt/Clairton) have mutual interest and have had dialogue about him returning to his hometown,” Kaboly said via X. “Nothing is imminent but there is more than just smoke with it. Steelers need a WR with Diontae Johnson traded & George Pickens only experienced WR on roster”

Steelers and WR Tyler Boyd (Pitt/Clairton) have mutual interest and have had dialogue about him returning to his hometown. Nothing is imminent but there is more than just smoke with it. Steelers need a WR with Diontae Johnson traded & George Pickens only experienced WR on roster — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) March 13, 2024

Boyd is a Pittsburgh native, having grown up in Clariton and graduated from Clariton High School. He has had a great career with the Bengals, hauling in 513 passes and 6,000 yards in eight years. Signing Boyd as the slot receiver would be a great addition for the Steelers, and is something to monitor as free agency continues.