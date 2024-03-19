Fillipponi says Steelers have ‘shown interest’ in 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

The wave of Pittsburgh Steelers free agency rumors continues. This time, the dish comes from 937 The Fan personality Andrew Fillipponi. Fillipponi shared on X Tuesday morning that his sources have confirmed the Steelers’ interest in the potential for acquiring San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Sources: The Steelers have looked into 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk. He’s entering the last year of his contract. Steelers would have to execute a sign and trade. But they’ve shown interest. pic.twitter.com/Ftef5j2Ddr — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) March 19, 2024

Following the trade of Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers, the need for depth at the position has never been more obvious, and it’s even more obvious that Aiyuk would check every box they’re missing at the position. The only question is, would the Steelers ever be bold enough to make the move to trade for him? Given GM Omar Khan’s activity this offseason, it doesn’t seem that anything is truly off the table.

The move would likely require trading the team’s 20th overall pick, plus an agreement to sign him to a contract extension after the trade. Aiyuk would likely be seeking a top-of-the-market contract in line with other top assets at the position, which seems a bit more feasible given the league’s announcement of a $30 million increase to the salary cap in 2024, officially set at $255.4 million.

Among those receivers ranked top-five in average annual salary value at the time of this writing are:

Though it’s been awhile since the Steelers have made a significant investment in their receiving corps given their success in the draft, there is some precedent that the Steelers could be willing to give big money in the receiver market. That precedent date back to Antonio Brown’s tenure with the team in 2017, albeit that was with Kevin Colbert at GM. At that time, the Steelers made Brown the highest-paid wide receiver in the league after agreeing on a four-year extension worth $68 million.

What also makes the decision to trade a wide receiver all the more palatable is the Steelers’ minimal investment in offense. All-in with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, the Steelers are paying their quarterbacks just $4,443,448 in 2024 — currently the fourth-lowest combined salary for a team at the position in the league according to Over The Cap — though that will likely wind up the second-lowest combined salary for a team at quarterback once the Bears and Commanders account for their rookie quarterbacks after the draft. The Steelers are currently projected to spend a league-low $64,812,133 million on the offense this season — one of just three teams in the league investing less than $76 million on that side of the ball. Instead, they’ve opted to invest in the defense, with just over $158 million against the salary cap in 2024 allocated to Teryl Austin’s crew.

In order to make a trade for Aiyuk possible, the Steelers would have to do some maneuvering of the salary cap in 2024, as the current contract in place for Aiyuk has him with a $14.124 million cap hit this season. The Steelers currently sit with just $11,877,127 in effective cap space once accounting for their incoming rookie class, so they’d need to ensure they’re cap compliant with his current deal in place, even if they do intend to sign him to a long-term extension that would change his cap value in 2024.

It’s unclear how much validity there is to the rumor, but in an offseason like this... nothing can be ruled out while the Omar Khan Artist continues to work his magic.