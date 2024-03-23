Steelers miss out CB L’Jarius Sneed sweepstakes

The Pittsburgh Steelers are officially out of the mix for cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a 2025 third round pick, it was reported Friday night.

The Steelers were one of several teams with rumored interest since the Chiefs had used the franchise tag to keep him from hitting free agency, as scheduled, this offseason. The trade itself wasn’t a surprise, as the Chiefs were always unlikely to be able to give veteran defensive tackle Chris Jones and Sneed long term deals. Jones and the Chiefs agreed to a five-year contract worth $158.75 million, while they shopped Sneed around the league.

Despite plenty of interest in Sneed, it was rumored that even the Titans had a challenge getting a deal done due to Sneed’s long term contract demands. It was rumored just last week that the Titans were about to get a deal done before talks fell through due to an inability to come to terms on a contract extension.

Though the Steelers sure could have used Sneed’s skillset opposite Joey Porter Jr. on the outside, they’d have to offer him a top of the market contract, already with the league’s highest paid defense this season at $160,286,826, per Over The Cap. The Steelers would find themselves in a similar position should they trade for WR Brandon Aiyuk, needing to offer a long term deal after any type of acquisition.

Sneed allowed a career-low 66.0 NFL passer rating and 52% completion rate in coverage during the 2023 season. Sneed spent his first three seasons primarily covering the slot before moving to an almost exclusive role aligned out wide in 2023.

After seeing the asking price (though terms of his new deal have yet to be reported), do you wish the Steelers would have traded for cornerback L’Jarius Sneed?