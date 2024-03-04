Steelers not pursuing big-name QBs in 2024 offseason, per latest report

The rumors coming out of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine regarding the future of the quarterback position for the Pittsburgh Steelers have been all over the map. They’ve been tied to virtually any quarterback that could be available in the coming free agency period, either via trade or free agency signing — Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield, Russell Wilson, and the latest buzz name, Justin Fields.

Now, the latest buzz, coming courtesy of Steelers staff writer Mike Defabo and NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic, says that the Steelers are not among the teams actively working to acquire Fields — or any of the other top veteran options — via trade or free agency.

The Steelers are not interested in signing Wilson in the likely event he’s released by the Denver Broncos, a source familiar with the coaching staff’s feelings on the quarterback at this stage of his career told The Athletic. Additionally, Pittsburgh is not among the teams actively working to trade for Fields, league sources told The Athletic’s Dianna Russini. Pittsburgh is also not pursuing Kirk Cousins or Baker Mayfield in free agency, according to league sources.

Fields, in particular, has been a popular topic of conversation, as the Chiago Bears hold the No. 1 overall pick in this draft, in prime position to draft consensus top-quarterback prospect Caleb Williams out of USC. With that now looking like the most likely outcome, the future of Fields and his potential trade market have been widely discussed — with the Steelers being named a popular potential suitor, especially following the hiring of Arthur Smith as their new offensive coordinator.

Adam Schefter gave some credence to the rumors over the weekend, too, hinting at Fields as a more likely suitor than the Falcons — another widely speculated landing spot for the soon-to-be fourth-year quarterback. Now, the only thing that’s become abundantly clear is that the only thing we really know is that we know... nothing at all.