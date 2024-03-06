The future of WR Diontae Johnson and the Steelers: Extension possibility, trade value & more

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson’s contract is set to expire at the end of the 2024 NFL season. Could Johnson receive an extension to free up space toward the salary cap? Is there a future for him in black and gold beyond 2024? Could he be traded away, as rumors have indicated is a possiblity?

There’s a wide range of possibilities on the horizon ahead of the new league year.

Could Diontae Johnson receive an extension to open up even more cap space?

The NFL salary cap is officially set at $255.4 million for the 2024 season. Diontae Johnson, meanwhile, is currently set to have a salary cap hit of $15,833,334 in the final year of his contract with the Steelers. Is there a chance the Steelers could approach him about a one or two-year extension to limit that hit to the salary cap in 2024?

Well, the team does like to, if at all possible, retain the players they drafted. Johnson is still just 27 years old, so another extension can't 100% be ruled out. However, to get him and his representation to agree to another extension, first, the current receiver market has to be taken into account. At this moment, he ranks as the 28th-highest-paid receiver in the NFL, though he’d move up a couple of spots in those ranks, should the Los Angeles Chargers part ways with either (or both) of their starting wide receivers, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

What kind of extension could Diontae Johnson want?

Johnson would probably be looking to sign an extension to at least get him closer to the salary range of Washington Commanders wideout Terry McLaurin, who is currently the eleventh highest-paid receiver sitting at a cap number of $24.1 million. What could such an extension agreement between Johnson and the team look like?

Imagine the Pittsburgh Steelers and wide receiver Diontae Johnson agreed to a two-year extension worth $65 million, including $18.43 million guaranteed and a $9.7 million signing bonus to give Johnson an average annual salary of $21,666,667. Is this a likely scenario to occur? Nope, not in the slightest; the Steelers don't like setting precedents like that. If the team decided to approach him with an extension, it would likely be at a much lower value.

The 2024 NFL Draft class is very deep at the receiver position, also there are some options in free agency for Pittsburgh. With the new salary cap, they can leave his cap number untouched and easily work around it, which means the Steelers have close to zero incentive to meet the current market value for Johnson — unless they want to. The ball is completely in their court.

Could he be traded away before the NFL Draft?

How would the Steelers replace Diontae Johnson via free agency? What kind of realistic value would he bring back via trade? Would it be worth it to move on from Johnson and draft plug and play a rookie wide receiver?

Looking at the NFL landscape, the receivers expected to be available in free agency who could maybe come in and be a Day 1 starter:

Odell Beckham Jr .: 31 years old, current team Baltimore Ravens

.: 31 years old, current team Baltimore Ravens Tyler Boyd : 29 years old, current team Cincinnati Bengals

: 29 years old, current team Cincinnati Bengals Darnell Mooney : 26 years old, current team Chicago Bears

: 26 years old, current team Chicago Bears Marquise Brown: 26 years old, current team Arizona Cardinals and former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown’s cousin

The list drops off precipitously after that list of names, and even most of those are not overly exciting.

Odell Beckham Jr. seemed to have lost a few steps in his return from a second season-ending ACL injury playing for the Ravens last season.

Darnell Mooney has not been hitched with the most accurate quarterbacks in his career, playing with the likes of Justin Fields, Mitch Trubisky, Andy Dalton and Nick Foles over his four-year career. Still, he's a solid No. 2 or No. 3 wide receiver, providing a downfield threat with his 4.38 speed.

It would be nice to see veteran receiver Tyler Boyd, a Western Pennsylvania native, return home after a productive tenure as the Cincinnati Bengals slot receiver. However, at the age of 29, he's older than Johnson and likely looking for more than the Steelers would like to offer.

Marquise Brown would give the Steelers more speed outside than what Johnson offers currently. However, given that, as well as his age, he's likely to receive a contract offer that exceeds his true worth.

Looking at the market, replacing Johnson via free agency would provide older, less-than-ideal (and expensive) answers. Arguably, the free agent name from this list that makes sense for the Steelers is Mooney. He's not going to get a top or even middle-of-the-market contract offer; the Steelers could probably get him on a two-year $20 million contract. He's only 26 years old, and there's probably still some untapped potential there given the speed he could add to this offense, despite a relatively slender frame at 5’11 and 174 pounds.

What kind of trade value does Diontae Johnson have? Let’s consider the following:

Diontae Johnson in the final year of his contract Has just (1) 1,000-yard season in his career Scored (0) touchdowns while averaging just 2.8 yards after the catch per reception in 2022 Has seen a decline in catch percentage in each of the four seasons since his rookie year in 2019

Recent comparable NFL receiver trades:

2023 Dallas Cowboys acquired Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick, and a 2024 sixth-round pick.

2022 Cleveland Browns acquired Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper and a 2022 sixth-round pick in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round pick and a 2022 sixth-round pick.

Johnson certainly has more value to the Steelers versus trading him away for, at best, a 2024 fourth or fifth-round selection. Based on need, could there be a team out there that offers more than that? If so, who might those teams be?

Possible trade destinations for Diontae Johnson

Kansas City Chiefs: Unfortunately, the Chiefs are on the Steelers’ schedule in 2024 and they are a possible playoff opponent, should Pittsburgh reach the postseason. So it's not out of the question the team could see Johnson twice if they traded him to the Chiefs. The Chiefs don't have a number one wide receiver on their team. And the Steelers could very well get a second-round pick from them should they trade L'Jarius Sneed after tagging him.

Carolina Panthers: The Panthers don't have a true number-one receiver for Bryce Young. In fact, you could make the argument that they don't even have a number two receiver on their roster, given their top options are soon-to-be 34-year-old wideout Adam Thielen, Jonathan Mingo and Terrace Marshall Jr. However, they would probably be unwilling to trade more than a fourth-round pick to acquire Johnson considering they don't have a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Tennessee Titans : Former first-round pick Treylon Burks has been a bust for the Titans after they foolishly traded away A.J. Brown and tried to plug and play Burks. They also have veteran wideout DeAndre Hopkins, but he's probably much closer to the end of his career than being a true No. 1 receiver. Burks was not drafted by the current Titans coaching regime, however, so there are no ties to him. Johnson could be a plug-and-play starter for them and look to see what quarterback Will Levis is.

Former first-round pick Treylon Burks has been a bust for the Titans after they foolishly traded away A.J. Brown and tried to plug and play Burks. They also have veteran wideout DeAndre Hopkins, but he's probably much closer to the end of his career than being a true No. 1 receiver. Burks was not drafted by the current Titans coaching regime, however, so there are no ties to him. Johnson could be a plug-and-play starter for them and look to see what quarterback Will Levis is. New England Patriots : Enough said.

: Enough said. Los Angeles Chargers: New head coach John Harbaugh has two starting receivers that probably won't be on their roster at the start of the season, including veterans Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, while first-year rookie Quentin Johnston generally struggled in Year 1. Johnson could be an option for them, and he would likely welcome the chance to play with quarterback Justin Herbert.

In short, there will be teams interested in Johnson if he indeed wants out. He has a roster bonus due on March 16, 2024, the days leading up to then will be telling. Unless he makes an issue of his contract situation and becomes a headache, which would only serve to reduce the likely compensation received, there's not much chance he's wearing any colors other than black and gold in 2024.

Given that the Steelers do have a long list of needs in the 2024 NFL Draft, finding a number two receiver early may not be possible. The more likely scenario is that the Steelers draft a receiver in the third or fourth round, and that player essentially red shirts in 2024 and hopefully ascends the depth chart in 2025.

Is there a future for Diontae Johnson in black and gold beyond 2024?

The sayings never say never, or stranger things have happened come to mind. However, it seems far more likely that Diontae Johnson and the Steelers shake hands and part ways in 2025 rather than saying goodbye at the start of the new league year.