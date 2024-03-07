Dulac: Steelers ‘interested’ in Russell Wilson, plan to meet with QB ahead of free agency

The rumor mill continues to be working at full capacity in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania these days, with the latest news being that there is mutual interest between the Steelers and soon-to-be free agent quarterback Russell Wilson, Gerry Dulac reported Thursday.

Steelers are interested in signing Russell Wilson and are tentatively planning to meet with the former Broncos QB before start of free agency, per sources. Wilson has interest in joining Steelers. Story in PG forthcoming. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) March 7, 2024

Though the Denver Broncos do not plan to release Wilson until the official start of the NFL league year on March 13, they did give him permission to start meeting with prospective teams ahead of free agency.

Though the Steelers front office has given plenty of vocal support for 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett, GM Omar Khan said at his annual NFL combine presser that they’ll “look at all avenues” when it comes to the position.

Though Wilson has had his own ups and downs over the past three seasons, including his two-year stint with the Broncos, he is undeniably a low-risk option for the Steelers to explore considering his current financial situation with the Broncos. They owe him $39 million in guaranteed cash for the season, which means he can sign for a league-minimum deal with cash already in hand.

What also makes Wilson an intriguing option for the Steelers is their recent hire of OC Arthur Smith, whose offenses have historically featured quarterbacks under center and using play action at a higher rate than the league average. Over the past three seasons with Smith as head coach, the Falcons have ranked top-five in pass attempts under each of those concepts — an area where Wilson has found some success, even over the past three regular seasons.

Among 27 quarterbacks with 300+ dropbacks from under center over the past three regular seasons, Wilson ranks top-10 with an 84.9 PFF passing grade, 24 passing touchdowns, a 5.7% big-time throw rate and 106.6 NFL passer rating. In that same span, he’s also ranked top-12 among quarterbacks on play-action pass attempts, with 3,875 passing yards (11th), 32 touchdowns (7th) and a 107.7 passer rating (12th).

The sticking point here, should the Steelers opt to sign Wilson, is what that would mean for the future of Kenny Pickett. It stands to reason that Wilson wouldn’t likely sign with a team as “camp competition” and would be looking for a starting role. Presuming that’s true and the Steelers do sign him, that would mean they’ve either relegated Pickett to a backup role or intend to shop him in a trade.

Knowing Wilson could take a minimum deal given his guarantees from the Broncos, how would you feel about the Steelers signing him? If they did sign him, what do they do with Kenny Pickett? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!