Rapoport: Russell Wilson spotted catching a flight to Pittsburgh on Friday

Wilson’s visit with the Steelers is happening.

By Kate Magdziuk
Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field At Mile High on December 31, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

By all accounts, it appears that veteran quarterback Russell Wilson’s visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers is imminent. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Wilson was spotted boarding a flight to Pittsburgh at the Newark Airport.

The report comes just one day after Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette shared reports of “mutual interest” between Wilson and the Steelers and that they had plans to meet ahead of free agency.

The Steelers have been a team consistently linked to the veteran quarterback, who’s pending release from the Broncos after a tumultuous two-year stint in Denver. Though the team will be waiting until the start of the new league year on March 13, he has been given permission by the organization to get a jump on his free agency period and meet with prospective teams beforehand.

