Rapoport: Russell Wilson spotted catching a flight to Pittsburgh on Friday

By all accounts, it appears that veteran quarterback Russell Wilson’s visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers is imminent. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Wilson was spotted boarding a flight to Pittsburgh at the Newark Airport.

Free agent QB Russell Wilson, who has permission to visit teams now, was spotted this morning at a Newark Airport catching a flight to Pittsburgh to visit the #Steelers, said a source who saw him take pics and hang out with fans before boarding the flight. pic.twitter.com/CorG3n2bLH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2024

The report comes just one day after Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette shared reports of “mutual interest” between Wilson and the Steelers and that they had plans to meet ahead of free agency.

The Steelers have been a team consistently linked to the veteran quarterback, who’s pending release from the Broncos after a tumultuous two-year stint in Denver. Though the team will be waiting until the start of the new league year on March 13, he has been given permission by the organization to get a jump on his free agency period and meet with prospective teams beforehand.