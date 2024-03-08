 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Russell Wilson had ‘great’ meeting with Steelers

Could Wilson soon call Pittsburgh home?

By Kate Magdziuk
Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field At Mile High on December 31, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson made his way to Pittsburgh on Friday for a meeting with the Steelers ahead of free agency, and by all accounts, it seems that meeting went well. CBS NFL insider Josina Anderson reported Friday evening that the buzz indicated the visit was a positive one, having spent plenty of time at the facility, and in particular, with OC Arthur Smith.

Wilson came to Pittsburgh following a visit with the New York Giants, likely in the mix for the Las Vegas Raiders, too, though no formal visit has yet been reported.

Though it’s been reported that Wilson is a big fan of Mike Tomlin and there could be a solid schematic fit with OC Smith’s system, it’s still reasonable to assume that Wilson would expect standing as the presumed starter in any offense he should choose to sign with. In turn, that would probably mean that if they were to sign Wilson, the Steelers would officially dethrone Kenny Pickett as their starting quarterback — even amidst the many reports that the organization still believes in him.

Though Wilson’s trade market was non-existent thanks to the deal he had in place with the Broncos, it does seem that there’s enough interest in the veteran to project him as a starter for some team in the 2024 season.

