Report: Russell Wilson had ‘great’ meeting with Steelers

Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson made his way to Pittsburgh on Friday for a meeting with the Steelers ahead of free agency, and by all accounts, it seems that meeting went well. CBS NFL insider Josina Anderson reported Friday evening that the buzz indicated the visit was a positive one, having spent plenty of time at the facility, and in particular, with OC Arthur Smith.

Heard Russell Wilson had a great meeting in Pittsburgh so far. I was told he sat with #Steelers OC Arthur Smith ‘for hours’ and that ‘he looked happy.’ I was also told Wilson ‘did his homework’ reaching out to some players in advance, per source.



Mike Tomlin moves like the ‘g’… https://t.co/qAXUm0hMiY pic.twitter.com/yp9IF586L8 — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 9, 2024

Wilson came to Pittsburgh following a visit with the New York Giants, likely in the mix for the Las Vegas Raiders, too, though no formal visit has yet been reported.

Though it’s been reported that Wilson is a big fan of Mike Tomlin and there could be a solid schematic fit with OC Smith’s system, it’s still reasonable to assume that Wilson would expect standing as the presumed starter in any offense he should choose to sign with. In turn, that would probably mean that if they were to sign Wilson, the Steelers would officially dethrone Kenny Pickett as their starting quarterback — even amidst the many reports that the organization still believes in him.

Though Wilson’s trade market was non-existent thanks to the deal he had in place with the Broncos, it does seem that there’s enough interest in the veteran to project him as a starter for some team in the 2024 season.