Report: Steelers open to trading WR Diontae Johnson

The Steelers have had a busy 24 hours. On top of releasing veterans Patrick Peterson and Allen Robinson, Pittsburgh hosted quarterback Russell Wilson to a visit.

Now, they could be trading one of their best offensive players.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Steelers are “open to listening to trade offers” for wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

The Steelers are open to listening to trade offers on WR Diontae Johnson. There is interest from teams around the league as GMs are getting set for free agency. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 9, 2024

Johnson is coming off a career-low 51 catches in 2023. While he is very talented, he has had very inconsistent quarterback play over the last two seasons. The Steelers could look to send him to a contender that is in need of a No. 1 receiver. Two teams that immediately come to mind are the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars thought they’d be getting much more out of Calvin Ridley, but that ended up not panning out, and he is now a free agent. The Bills have Stefon Diggs, but he looked as if he lost a step after Week 6.

Wherever Johnson goes, I’d expect him to have a terrific year with a good quarterback throwing him the ball.