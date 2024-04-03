Report: Steelers don’t want to ‘‘address center in Round 1’ of 2024 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers currently sit with four major holes heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, two of them being on the offensive line at center and right tackle (assuming they’d like to move Broderick Jones back to his natural position on the left). That’s led to a flurry of speculation that the Steelers could be in play for Oregon center prospect Jackson Powers-Johnson, the consensus top-ranked center among NFL draft experts.

However, just because it’s a glaring need doesn’t mean it will be the one addressed by Pittsburgh on Day 1 of the draft.

In fact, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic shared in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan that buzz indicates the Steelers are hoping to wait on center and draft one on Day 2. This wouldn’t necessarily be a huge surprise in most cases, considering center is a position infrequently drafted in the first round. However, given that the Steelers don’t currently have a center on their roster after the release of Mason Cole, fans might be feeling anxious to fill the need.

There are a few centers that could fit the bill in Round 2, one of whom is WVU’s Zach Frazier, who it was announced they’d be hosting for a “local visit” in early March.

Don’t be surprised if the Steelers elect to use their first round pick on an option at tackle to complement second-year OT Broderick Jones, with a number of viable options likely to fall to No. 20.

With where things stand today, what position do you hope the Steelers address in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft?