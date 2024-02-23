Steelers learn the cost of Najee Harris’ fifth-year option

The NFL made several announcements Friday, sharing the official value of the 2024 NFL salary cap, as well as fifth-year option values for the first-round picks of the 2021 NFL Draft, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network announced.

That means the Pittsburgh Steelers officially have a price tag for former first-round running back Najee Harris in the 2025 season, should they choose to exercise his fifth-year option. Should they pick up his option for 2025, Harris would earn $9.765 million and officially hit free agency — barring an extension — in 2026.

The pay structure for the fifth-year option is tiered and broken down by different criteria, including Pro Bowl selections and playing time. Harris, a 1x Pro Bowl selection back in his rookie season, falls into the second pay tier.

Harris’ tenure with the Steelers has generally been viewed as a disappointing one considering his collegiate dominance with Alabama and his first-round draft capital, selected with the 24th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Though he has yet to amass any rushing titles, he’s been a core presence within the offense, accounting for 39% of scrimmage touches for the Steelers over the past three seasons — the second-highest rate among any running backs in that span, only behind Josh Jacobs, who accounted for 39.1% of scrimmage touches in that span with the Las Vegas Raiders.

In that span, he’s ranked as PFF’s 14th highest-graded running back (min. 500 carries), having totaled 3,273 rushing yards (4th) and 22 rushing touchdowns (10th) as Pittsburgh’s lead back. Harris’ 20% missed forced tackle rate is tied for fifth in that cohort, with his 2.9 yards after contact per attempt tied for eighth. In 2023, he boasted his most efficient season to date alongside teammate Jaylen Warren, combining to form one of the most best 1-2 punches in the league at the running back position.

Do you think the Steelers should pick up Najee Harris’ fifth-year option? Let us know in the comments!