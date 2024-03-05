How big free agent signings could affect the Steelers’ salary cap in 2025 and beyond

In a recent article, I detailed the relatively small first-year cap hit of recent big-money contracts from around the league to show that signing a big-money player is feasible without immediately destroying the Steelers’ salary cap. Four-year and five-year contracts have a first-year cap hit of about 10% of the total value of the deal, while a 15% first-year hit can be expected from a three-year signing.

These big contracts can easily be fit under the current year’s cap with a few current contracts being restructured. Now, let’s take a look at how back-loaded contracts like these would affect the Steelers’ salary cap going forward in 2025 and beyond.

All salary cap information comes courtesy of Spotrac.

How big contracts could affect Steler’s future salary cap

One of the examples from that previous article was left tackle Orlando Brown signing with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2023. Brown signed for 4 years and $64 million. His cap hits (rounded to one decimal) each year are $10.4 million, $16.4M, $15.3M and $22M, respectively. About 35% of his cap hit occurs in the final year of that four-year contract. This is what many call “kicking the can down the road” where the team has a few years to figure out how to absorb that final-year cap hit.

An example that hits a little closer to home is Cam Heyward’s current contract. In 2020, Heyward was due to play out the final year of his previous contract for a $9.5 million salary. The Steelers and Heyward agreed to a four-year extension, which resulted in a new five-year deal worth $75.1 million. Heyward’s year-by-year cap hits were $9.3M, $7.5M, $17.4M, $22.3M and $22.4M, respectively.

That means that 30% of Heyward’s total contract is now set to count against the salary cap in 2024. That also means that leading up to now, the Steelers had an All-Pro playing for relatively low cap hits on a year-to-year basis. Those days of low cap hits are over and it’s time for Omar Khan to figure out how to absorb that $22.4M hit for 2024. That discussion will take place in another article. Heyward’s contract was only used here as a Steeler example of one of these big-money contracts and its effect on future years.

Can the Steelers afford big cap hits in future seasons?

Now that we know roughly how much of a big-money contract will affect future cap space, it’s time to consider another common question. What does the Steeler salary cap situation look like going forward and can they afford the future big-money hits?

Keep in mind that salary cap space is a very fluid situation, continually affected by roster cuts, signings, and contract restructures, with the biggest factor being the NFL announcing what the actual salary cap will be ahead of each new league year. Under the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement with the NFL Players Association, the salary cap is determined each year by a percentage of the previous year’s league revenues. As such, the new salary cap isn’t set until the league does all of its accounting for the previous season.

It is currently projected that 2025 NFL salary cap will be around $273 million. Meanwhile, the Steelers currently have $137 million in player contracts committed to 2025, leaving a projected $136 million available. That projection ranks the Steelers at No. 17 for available cap space in 2025, right in the middle of the 32-team league. The players under contract include 13 of 22 starters from 2023, if we agree that, as a second tight end, Darnell Washington will be a starter in Arthur Smith’s offense. Now, let’s look at 2023 starters and positions that will need to be re-signed or replaced before 2025.

Offense

WR Diontae Johnson

TE Pat Freiermuth

LT Dan Moore

RG James Daniels

Center

Defense

DT Cam Heyward

LB Elandon Roberts

S Keanu Neal

CB Patrick Peterson

It would seem likely that five of those nine will not be re-signed for big-money contracts, if they are re-signed at all. Dan Moore and the defensive four will all be replaced as starters by that time. Meanwhile, right guard James Daniels and whoever is the new center are at positions that don’t get paid top dollar. It leaves the Steelers with tight end and wide receiver as the two most-expensive positions to worry about when talking salary cap hits after this year, before taking into account any expensive upgrades to current starters.

All in all, there is likely nothing to worry about with the Steelers’ future cap situation. They are sitting with an average amount of future space available, and have a small number of expensive positions to worry about. There should be no real concerns about adding a back-loaded contract (or two) into the mix. The cap hits of current big-money contracts like T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Minkah Fitzpatrick can always be reconfigured through restructures or extensions to free up even more cap space, as needed.