What position battle are you most interested in at Steelers training camp?

Like the rest of the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers open training camp this week. The progression of QB Kenny Pickett and Pittsburgh’s offense will certainly be under the microscope along with the roster bubble, the impact of the new faces from free agency and the NFL Draft, plus a host of position battles.

Which one of those position battles are you most looking forward to following on a day-in and day-out basis?

Head down to the comments section to let us know and predict your winners.