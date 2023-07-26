Pittsburgh Steelers arrive at training camp Wednesday

The wait is over, Steelers fans! Both rookies and veterans report once again to St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania for Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26. They’ll waste no time, kicking off the team’s first training camp practice on Thursday at 1:55 p.m. ET.

This year marks the team’s 56th season at St. Vincent College, having held their annual training camp there for 54 consecutive seasons prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, temporarily moving the offseason program to the previously known Heinz Field (now Acrisure Stadium) for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

There’s no doubt that Steelers plays have plenty of history arriving at the annual camp at St. Vincent in style. Remember Antonio Brown’s helicopter?

We’re not expecting any helicopters this season, but we will be dropping in our favorite arrival photos and videos as Steelers players make their return to the St. Vincent dorms. Check back on this post throughout the day to see how your favorite player (and this exciting group of rookies) arrived.

2023 Steelers Training Camp arrivals

Foot massager-wielding QB Kenny Pickett

QB Kenny Pickett says he made sure to bring a foot massager for his second training camp pic.twitter.com/3hUqxFwI7F — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 26, 2023

S Minkah Fitzpatrick | DT Larry Ogunjobi

Rookie CB Joey Porter Jr.

Rookie OT Broderick Jones

Broderick Jones arrives for his first training camp pic.twitter.com/WqqJ4SlHei — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) July 26, 2023

LB Alex Highsmith

Alex Highsmith using that new extension money on a Tempur-pedic mat to be comfortable in those college beds. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/4ZXuyPpxxp — Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) July 26, 2023

Rookie TE Darnell Washington

The first player to arrive for check in?



Darnell Washington. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/ikN2j0iQH1 — Corey Crisan (@cdcrisan) July 26, 2023

SS (Snack Specialists) Benton & Nick Herbig

Steelers rookies Keeanu Benton and Nick Herbig were made responsible for bringing the snack cache to Latrobe by Steelers veterans. Two carts full. pic.twitter.com/ZkcDcXrLVE — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) July 26, 2023

