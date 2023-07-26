 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pittsburgh Steelers arrive at training camp Wednesday

The team’s first practice is set for Thursday.

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Kendrick Green (53) prepares to snap the ball during Pittsburgh Steelers training camp on August 7, 2021 at Heinz Field In Pittsburgh, PA. Photo by Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The wait is over, Steelers fans! Both rookies and veterans report once again to St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania for Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 Training Camp on Wednesday, July 26. They’ll waste no time, kicking off the team’s first training camp practice on Thursday at 1:55 p.m. ET.

This year marks the team’s 56th season at St. Vincent College, having held their annual training camp there for 54 consecutive seasons prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, temporarily moving the offseason program to the previously known Heinz Field (now Acrisure Stadium) for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

There’s no doubt that Steelers plays have plenty of history arriving at the annual camp at St. Vincent in style. Remember Antonio Brown’s helicopter?

We’re not expecting any helicopters this season, but we will be dropping in our favorite arrival photos and videos as Steelers players make their return to the St. Vincent dorms. Check back on this post throughout the day to see how your favorite player (and this exciting group of rookies) arrived.

2023 Steelers Training Camp arrivals

Foot massager-wielding QB Kenny Pickett

S Minkah Fitzpatrick | DT Larry Ogunjobi

Rookie CB Joey Porter Jr.

Rookie OT Broderick Jones

LB Alex Highsmith

Rookie TE Darnell Washington

SS (Snack Specialists) Benton & Nick Herbig

Which current Steelers player will have the most memorable arrival for Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 Training Camp? Join the Behind The Steel Curtain community, and let us know in the comments!

