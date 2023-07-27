Everything you need to know about attending Steelers Training Camp in 2023

The Pittsburgh Steelers will kick off their first team practice of training camp Thursday, July 27. With QB Kenny Pickett heading into his second season, an upgrated offensive line, and the best edge rushing duo in the NFL, there’s a lot to be hopeful for in the 2023 season.

However, training camp isn’t for the knowns. It’s for the unknowns! It’s where those in the roster bubble prove their worth on the final 53-man roster. It’s where those low on the depth chart seize the opportunity to make some the leap into the starting lineup.

Even more than that, Pittsburgh Steelers training camp is a one-of-a-kind experience for the fans. If you’re attending Steelers training camp this year, or want to, here’s all you need to know before attending.

Where is Steelers training camp this year?

Steelers Training Camp is once again returning to St. Vincent College in Latrobe, PA — just 45.6 miles southeast of the team’s beloved Acrisure Stadium (or, as we’ll never stop lovingly referring to it as — Heinz Field). Team practices are held on the team’s field, while players enjoy the annual tradition of staying in the college dorms throughout the training camp session.

Are Steelers training camp practices open to the public?

Yes, Steelers training camp practices are open to the public most days starting at 1:55 p.m. ET (full schedule below). They’re free to attend, but you’ll still need a ticket in order to enter. You can register for Steelers training camp tickets here with Ticketmaster. Doors open each day at 11 a.m. ET — so arrive early to get seating!

On-site parking is free, as well.

Is there food? Drinks? Can I buy stuff?

Food trucks will be available throughout the course of training camp selling food and drinks, but keep in mind, alcohol is not permitted.

Can I bring my dog or other adorable pet?

Unless he or she is a service animal, no, pets are not allowed to come to Steelers training camp, even if they are very cute. :(

Tips for attending Steelers training camp

Unlike on game day, fans do not need to abide by the “clear bag policy”

need to abide by the “clear bag policy” You cannot record practices on your phone or any kind of recording device — big “no, no”

Seating at Chuck Noll field is limited, so plan to bring your own bag chairs just to be safe.

Stay hydrated! Daily temps are expected to be at 80+ degrees Fahrenheit for most of Steelers training camp. Check the weather for Latrobe, PA here before you go, and be sure to wear sunscreen.

Steelers Training Camp schedule 2023 Date Start time Location Date Start time Location Thursday, July 27 1:55 p.m. St. Vincent College Friday, July 28 1:55 p.m. St. Vincent College Saturday, July 29 1:55 p.m. St. Vincent College Sunday, July 30 1:55 p.m. St. Vincent College Monday, July 31 Off day N/A Tuesday, August 1 1:55 p.m. St. Vincent College Wednesday, August 2 1:55 p.m. St. Vincent College Thursday, August 3 1:55 p.m. St. Vincent College Friday, August 4 7 p.m. Latrobe Memorial Stadium Saturday, August 5 1:55 p.m. St. Vincent College Sunday, August 6 1:55 p.m. St. Vincent College Monday, August 7 Off day N/A Tuesday, August 8 1:55 p.m. St. Vincent College Wednesday, August 9 1:55 p.m. St. Vincent College Thursday, August 10 Off day N/A Friday, August 11 7 p.m. Raymond James Stadium (Tampa Bay, FL) Saturday, August 12 Off day N/A Sunday, August 13 1:55 p.m. St. Vincent College Monday, August 14 1:55 p.m. St. Vincent College Tuesday, August 15 1:55 p.m. St. Vincent College Wednesday, August 16 10:30 a.m. St. Vincent College

