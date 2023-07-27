Best Steelers sources, beat reporters to follow for 2023 training camp updates

Pittsburgh Steelers training camp practices officially kick off Thursday, which means real, live football (technically) is back!

Throughout training camp, there will be plenty of local and national media on the ground covering the team and sharing splash plays from all of your favorites Steelers players, including, of course, second-year QB Kenny Pickett.

Here’s a look at the best Steelers sources, beat reporters, and NFL news-breakers to follow on Twitter for all of your news throughout training camp!

Steelers beat reporters, team resources

Brooke Pryor, ESPN — @brepryor

Mark Kaboly, The Athletic — @MarkKaboly

Bob Pompeani, KDKA — @KDPomp

Chris Adamski, TribLIVE.com — @C_AdamskiTrib

Nick Farabaugh, Pittsburgh Sports Now — @FarabaughFB

Christopher Carter, Pittsburgh Post Gazette — @CarterCritiques

Dale Lolley, Steelers.com — @dlolley_pgh

Matt Williamson, DK Pittsburgh Sports — @WilliamsonNFL

NFL news sources for league-wide coverage

Adam Schefter, ESPN — @AdamSchefter

Ian Rapoport, NFL Network — @RapSheet

Jeremy Fowler, ESPN — @JFowlerESPN

Mike Garafolo, NFL Network — @MikeGarafolo

Tom Pelissero, NFL Network — @TomPelissero

Ari Meirov, The 33rd Team — @MySportsUpdate

NFL Beat Writers (aggregating news from around the league) — @32BeatWriters

Did we miss any of your favorite resources for training camp coverage? Join the Behind the Steel Curtain community, and let us know in the comments!