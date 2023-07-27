Best Steelers sources, beat reporters to follow for 2023 training camp updates

Pittsburgh Steelers training camp practices officially kick off Thursday, which means real, live football (technically) is back!
Throughout training camp, there will be plenty of local and national media on the ground covering the team and sharing splash plays from all of your favorites Steelers players, including, of course, second-year QB Kenny Pickett.
Here’s a look at the best Steelers sources, beat reporters, and NFL news-breakers to follow on Twitter for all of your news throughout training camp!
Steelers beat reporters, team resources
- Brooke Pryor, ESPN — @brepryor
- Mark Kaboly, The Athletic — @MarkKaboly
- Bob Pompeani, KDKA — @KDPomp
- Chris Adamski, TribLIVE.com — @C_AdamskiTrib
- Nick Farabaugh, Pittsburgh Sports Now — @FarabaughFB
- Christopher Carter, Pittsburgh Post Gazette — @CarterCritiques
- Dale Lolley, Steelers.com — @dlolley_pgh
- Matt Williamson, DK Pittsburgh Sports — @WilliamsonNFL
NFL news sources for league-wide coverage
- Adam Schefter, ESPN — @AdamSchefter
- Ian Rapoport, NFL Network — @RapSheet
- Jeremy Fowler, ESPN — @JFowlerESPN
- Mike Garafolo, NFL Network — @MikeGarafolo
- Tom Pelissero, NFL Network — @TomPelissero
- Ari Meirov, The 33rd Team — @MySportsUpdate
- NFL Beat Writers (aggregating news from around the league) — @32BeatWriters
