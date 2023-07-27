 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live updates, highlights, best plays from Day 1 at Steelers training camp

Follow along with live updates from Day 1 of Steelers training camp practices.

The Pittsburgh Steelers logo is seen at mid-field during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs on September 16, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially kicked off the first practice of training camp Thursday, starting off the festivities at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, PA for their 56th season.

Fans have long-awaited more highlight throws from second-year QB Kenny Pickett to George Pickens, but will they get them? We’ll soon find out.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have established a live feed for training camp coverage, available here.

Follow along here as we track all of the news from Day 1 of Steelers training camp practices.

Kenny Pickett has arrived!

So have those unfortunate practice jerseys. You win some, you lose some.

Dan Moore Jr. starts at LT

Patrick Peterson has arrived.

Kenny Pickett hits RB Anthony McFarland downfield

First-round pick Broderick Jones takes snaps with the second team.

That is a very large human. Also, maybe a false start? But most importantly, a very large human.

