Live updates, highlights, best plays from Day 1 at Steelers training camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially kicked off the first practice of training camp Thursday, starting off the festivities at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, PA for their 56th season.

Fans have long-awaited more highlight throws from second-year QB Kenny Pickett to George Pickens, but will they get them? We’ll soon find out.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have established a live feed for training camp coverage, available here.

Follow along here as we track all of the news from Day 1 of Steelers training camp practices.

Kenny Pickett has arrived!

So have those unfortunate practice jerseys. You win some, you lose some.

Dan Moore Jr. starts at LT

As anticipated, Dan Moore Jr. working with the first team OL. First-round pick Broderick Jones will have to work his way up the depth chart during camp pic.twitter.com/LMXYLKO0q9 — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) July 27, 2023

Patrick Peterson has arrived.

Yinz want more George Pickens, Canada’s gonna give yinz more George Pickens.



First 11-on-11 attempt of 2023 Steelers camp: Pickett inc to George Pickens, with a PBU by Patrick Peterson — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 27, 2023

Kenny Pickett hits RB Anthony McFarland downfield

First-round pick Broderick Jones takes snaps with the second team.

That is a very large human. Also, maybe a false start? But most importantly, a very large human.