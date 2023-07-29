 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

VIDEO: George Pickens vs. rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. at Steelers training camp

George Pickens — 1, Joey Porter Jr. — 0.

By kate.magdziuk
George Pickens #14 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after making a catch against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter of the game at Bank of America Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

George Pickens vs. Joey Porter Jr. is going to be a Steelers practice matchup to watch for years to come. Twitter user James Dugan captured the following video at the team’s second training camp practice on Thursday.

It’s safe to say the second-year WR had his way with the rookie corner, who got tripped up and subsequently bulldozed on Pickens’ route. Porter Jr. made his way back to his feet quickly, though he didn’t make up enough ground before Pickens reeled in a 15-yard catch.

Porter’s known for his physical play style coming out of Penn State, so a practice matchup against Pickens, the contested catch king, will be definitely a fun matchup to watch throughout the remainder of training camp.

