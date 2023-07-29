VIDEO: George Pickens vs. rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. at Steelers training camp

George Pickens vs. Joey Porter Jr. is going to be a Steelers practice matchup to watch for years to come. Twitter user James Dugan captured the following video at the team’s second training camp practice on Thursday.

George Pickens going after Joey Porter Jr. during 7 on 7. pic.twitter.com/lKEx0th4QH — James Dugan (@jamesdug13) July 28, 2023

It’s safe to say the second-year WR had his way with the rookie corner, who got tripped up and subsequently bulldozed on Pickens’ route. Porter Jr. made his way back to his feet quickly, though he didn’t make up enough ground before Pickens reeled in a 15-yard catch.

Porter’s known for his physical play style coming out of Penn State, so a practice matchup against Pickens, the contested catch king, will be definitely a fun matchup to watch throughout the remainder of training camp.