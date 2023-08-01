Steelers to hold first padded training camp practice Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a rest day Monday, but it’s back to the old grind now as the team holds their first padded practice Tuesday afternoon. It’s the next step in ramping up the offseason program ahead of the Steelers first preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 11.

So far in training camp, QB Kenny Pickett has been the recipient of plenty of praise as he looks to make a second-year leap despite the return of OC Matt Canada. The number of offensive weapons around him sure helps, with returning WRs George Pickens and Diontae Johnson along with TE Pat Freiermuth and an upgraded offensive line.

LT Broderick Jones, the team’s 2023 first-round pick, has been earning some first-team reps over veteran Dan Moore Jr. in one o the team’s most interesting training camp battles to monitor through the remaining practices. Back in spring OTAs, Jones was also earning first-team reps, with the team moving Moore out to play at right tackle, likely in preparation to take on a swing tackle role with the team once Jones officially earns his strips as the starter.