Injuries to watch as Steelers return to Latrobe Sunday for Day 13 of training camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers are officially back at training camp for Day 13 of practices Sunday, fresh off a Week 1 preseason victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means there are just four training camp practices remaining, with the last taking place Wednesday, August 16 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

As the team heads back to Latrobe, they’ll be monitoring several in-game injuries noted by HC Mike Tomlin in the post-game presser, including LBs Chapelle Russell (knee) and Nick Kwiatkoski (shoulder), as well as CB Duke Dawson (knee).

Rookie NT Keeanu Benton, who left the game with an ankle injury and did not return, was not noted by Tomlin in the post-game injury update. It’s possible that the injury was a minor one, but that the rookie had shown more than enough In his 28 snaps not to risk further aggravation. Benton notched two pressures, including a sack, and three tackles in the opener — a standout day for 2023’s 49th overall pick in limited playing time.

Tomlin also noted that there were several players held out of the Week 1 preseason game as a precaution who “had minor injuries in the 11th hour,” including rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. (ankle) and DE Larry Ogunjobi (undisclosed). Porter’s been managing the ankle injury since Week 2 of camp but has practiced intermittently since, so it’s possible this was just a precautionary measure, while most of the starting defense was held out of the game.

The team will play the Buffalo Bills at home in Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, August 19 at 6:30 p.m. ET.