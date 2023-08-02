George Pickens vs. Joey Porter Jr. matchup remains must-see TV at Steelers training camp

WR George Pickens vs. CB Joey Porter Jr. matchups keep on coming throughout 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers training camp practices — this time, with a highlight reel catch that nearly broke all of NFL media on Tuesday.

Imagine not having George Pickens on your team



( @BWall) pic.twitter.com/1XbnC6hA9L — BTSC Steelers (@btsteelcurtain) August 1, 2023

These clips of Pickens and Porter one-on-one have generally been riddled with what would likely be flagged as pass interference — both offensive and defensive — but for the moment, we’ll just enjoy the show.