George Pickens vs. Joey Porter Jr. matchup remains must-see TV at Steelers training camp

The WR-CB training camp matchup that keeps on giving.

By kate.magdziuk
/ new
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) and quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) react between drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

WR George Pickens vs. CB Joey Porter Jr. matchups keep on coming throughout 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers training camp practices — this time, with a highlight reel catch that nearly broke all of NFL media on Tuesday.

These clips of Pickens and Porter one-on-one have generally been riddled with what would likely be flagged as pass interference — both offensive and defensive — but for the moment, we’ll just enjoy the show.

