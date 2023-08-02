Steelers training camp: Notes from Wednesday, August 2

Wednesday marked the second padded practice for the Pittsburgh Steelers at their 2023 training camp session. Who showed out?

Kenny Pickett shows off the deep ball

There have been several highlight plays from QB Kenny Pickett, showcasing his connection with WR George Pickens, but he’s not the only one. Throughout training camp, we’ve seen a sampling of deep throws to other players (and positions)!

In addition to several deep balls to receiver Pickens, Pickett got some work targeting the running backs downfield, including this nice sideline target to RB Najee Harris.

Is that Najee Harris or Randy Moss? I can’t tell? pic.twitter.com/MAMm7QOvw0 — Baku (@Mazursky8895) August 2, 2023

WR Calvin Austin continues building hype

After a slow start at Day 1 of training camp, Steelers second-year WR Calvin Austin III appears to be gaining steam. Over the last several days, Austin’s been credited with a number of deep balls, including one deep receiving touchdown and bomb play against rookie CB Joey Porter Jr., who’s been showing his potential as a physical outside corner, especially against Pickens.

After being drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Austin was placed on the injured reserve list due to a foot injury, ending his rookie season before it started. Despite his small build at just under 5’7 and 170 pounds (ranking in the 1st and 2nd percentiles among WRs, respectively), Austin offers a ton of speed off the line with a 4.32 40-yard dash and 1.5 second 10-yard split. Reports have praised that speed in camp, an encouraging sign for his path to make the final 53-man roster as the team’s WR4 or WR5.

Anthony McFarland: RB2?

For all the hype that existed for second-year RB Jaylen Warren, backup Anthony McFarland seems to be making enough noise to ensure he doesn’t go forgotten. He’s continually earning praise, whether it be in regards to his productivity as a runner, damage done as a receiver downfield, or LB-RB coverage drills.