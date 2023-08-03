Steelers annual Friday Night Lights practice tradition continues

Longtime fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as the locals in Latrobe, PA, know that no training camp session is complete without the annual Friday Night Lights practice. As the tradition goes, Steelers training camp-ers will load up in school buses to make the 2.4-mile drive to Latrobe Memorial Stadium for their annual evening practice, this year on Friday, August 3.

For outsiders, it might look like your average padded training camp practice, but to the Steelers organization, it has a bigger meaning. It’s an opportunity to not just connect with the community they call home each and every summer, but also to celebrate it.

Prior to Friday Night Lights practice will be the Steelers Fest at Latrobe, an opportunity for locals to showcase their best food and vendors in celebration of the community that hosts the team each offseason for training camp. In addition to the vendors and exhibitors, the Steelers will provide opportunities for fans to enjoy various outdoor activities, as well as opportunities for autographs from Steelers legends.

Fans and players alike will tell you — it’s a different vibe. It feels old school and on brand with the grit and strength that has represented the Steelers throughout their franchise history. It’s quintessential football. It’s Friday Night Lights.

The last Friday Night Lights practice took place in 2019, after cancelations amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and impermissible weather in 2022. That will undoubtedly make this year’s evening practice all the more special.

This year, Steelers Fest will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET prior to the start of Friday Night Lights practice at 7 p.m. Admission to the festival is free, though in order to go to the evening practice, fans need to purchase a ticket.

If you’re looking to attend the 2023 Friday Night Lights practice, we’ve got you covered with all you need to know

Steelers Friday Night Lights practice info

Date: Friday, August 4

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Latrobe Memorial Stadium (131 Irving Avenue, Latrobe, PA 15650)

Ticket info: $5 admission for adults, free admission for children under the age of 5. Tickets will be available for purchase at the stadium (cash only) starting at 11 a.m. ET. Proceeds for ticket sales go on to benefit various programs within the city of Latrobe.