Steelers training camp: Live notes from 2023 Friday Night Lights practice

It’s that time of year, folks. The Pittsburgh Steelers have gathered in school buses, as tradition dictates, headed to Latrobe Memorial Stadium for the team’s annual Friday Night Lights practice.

Our team is on the ground in Latrobe to provide live coverage of the Steelers’ annual evening practice. Follow along with us!

Steelers training camp notes: Friday Night Lights

Mike Tomlin (HOF enshrinement) is officially listed as OUT.

No Mike Tomlin tonight. He’ll be in Canton to celebrate Ronde Barber’s HOF enshrinement. — Jarrett Bailey (@JBaileyNFL) August 4, 2023

Think Latrobe is ready for Friday Night Lights pic.twitter.com/BvtughPtV4 — Jarrett Bailey (@JBaileyNFL) August 4, 2023

Who’s amped for Peezy? There’s no wrong answer.

Tell ya what, fans are going nuts for Joey Porter Jr — Jarrett Bailey (@JBaileyNFL) August 4, 2023

Who’s amped for Double Peezy??? Again, there is no wrong answer.

From earlier.



Nice shot of Peezy Sr and Peezy Jr signing autographs for the fans #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/9XeZrTLJJB — Jarrett Bailey (@JBaileyNFL) August 5, 2023

More Calvin Austin hype…

QBs and WRs working on jet sweep.



Calvin Austin looks fast — Jarrett Bailey (@JBaileyNFL) August 4, 2023

More Duke Dawson hype…

Allen Robinson beats Duke Dawson for an over the shoulder grab in the end zone in 1v1s — Jarrett Bailey (@JBaileyNFL) August 4, 2023

More hands (and illegal hands) from George Pickens…

George Pickens again. Falling, adjusting catch to beat Levi Wallace. Good placement by Pickett. — Jarrett Bailey (@JBaileyNFL) August 5, 2023