Steelers Friday Night Lights practice ‘huge,’ says T.J. Watt

The Pittsburgh Steelers have four primetime games this season, but tonight marks the first time they’ll be practicing with the sun down.

The Steelers are hosting their “Friday Night Lights” practice this evening in Latrobe, open to fans and giving them an opportunity to bring their families out to watch the team practice.

“It’s huge,” linebacker T.J. Watt said via Steelers.com. “To be able to have the fans come out. It’s a huge night for the whole city of Latrobe. People come from all over for it. I am excited to get in front of the fans again.”

Watt isn’t the only one excited to return to the bright lights. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson says this is something he looks forward to every year.

“Taking the buses brings back those days from high school and going to the stadium brings back those days for sure,” said receiver Diontae Johnson. “It’s like those high school games we had on a Friday night.

“I love it. Seeing all the fans, the kids. It gives me a home-game feeling. Makes you practice harder. Being able to do that, show the fans how hard we are working, let them see the new players, what they bring to the table.”

“It’s a big night for everyone leading up to the season. You want to make those plays, give the fans what they are looking for. It amps you up.”

Friday night’s practice levels up the anticipation for the season, and a week from tonight, the Steelers’ excitement grows when they play under the lights of Raymond James Stadium against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7 p.m.