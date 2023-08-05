Watch Kenny Pickett, Joey Porter Jr. live on NFL Network’s Inside Training Camp Saturday

NFL Network continues their 2023 Inside Training Camp Series Saturday, sending groups of the network’s analysts to visit each of the teams for exclusive interviews and team analysis. On Saturday, NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah will be in Latrobe, PA for the team’s second trip to Pittsburgh Steelers training camp ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Second-year QB Kenny Pickett and rookie CB Joey Porter Jr., two fixtures of Steelers training camp so far, will both be featured for exclusive interviews with Jeremiah on the afternoon program.

Here’s all you need to know on how to watch the Steelers Inside Training Camp, including Pickett and Potter Jr.’s exclusive interviews.

Date: Saturday, August 5

Time: 3 to 6 p.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL app with cable log in, NFL+ with $9.99 monthly subscription