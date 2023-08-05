Steelers safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee return to practice Saturday

Pittsburgh Steelers starting safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Damontae Kazee both returned to practice Saturday, Behind The Steel Curtain’s Jarrett Bailey reports.

HC Mike Tomlin had previously noted that Fitzpatrick’s absence, regarding a personal matter, had been excused. Meanwhile, Kazee had been managing an ankle injury suffered on Day 3 of training camp practices.

Fitzpatrick, recently named the NFL’s best safety on the 2023 Top 100 list, couldn’t be returning at a better time, as the Steelers continue to establish the secondary. Pittsburgh will see several new faces at cornerback this year in Patrick Peterson and rookie Joey Porter Jr., alongside Fitzpatrick as the team’s starting free safety, and Kazee at strong safety.