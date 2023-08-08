Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Darnell Washington is making a bold prediction before his first NFL season begins.

Even though he was part of the past two National Championship teams in college at the University of Georgia, Washington believes the best has yet to come for him.

“My logic and my thinking, I know that I’m most likely gonna have a better NFL career than college,” Washington said via Steelers.com. “That’s something I wanted to showcase coming out, at the (NFL Scouting) Combine and (Georgia’s) Pro Day, just my ball skills and things like that. I know I got it.

“I don’t know what the future holds but I’m ready.”

In his three years at Georgia, Washington was primarily a blocking tight end, catching just 45 passes for 774 yards and three touchdowns during his collegiate career. But it’s possible that Washington becomes more of a pass-catcher in the NFL with his athleticism and 6’7, 265-pound frame.

“You’d think sometimes that because of his stature and reputation, you’d think he’s one-dimensional, but you’d be wrong,” coach Mike Tomlin said.

Washington doesn’t have the prototypical body of a pass-catching tight end, but given how the NFL has built bigger bodies to become skill players in offenses, it’s very possible the rookie from Georgia could emerge in that category.

He likely won’t see as many targets as starting tight end Pat Freiermuth, but any weapon for Kenny Pickett should be utilized as much as possible.