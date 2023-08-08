Steelers 7-Shots: Offense sneaks a win Tuesday, but defense has dominated

For as many highlight reel plays we’ve seen from Steelers QB Kenny Pickett to WR George Pickens, there have been plenty of plays they’d probably prefer to forget — particularly in the team’s seven shots drills during the 2023 training camp sessions.

The training camp staple emphasizes the team’s work in the red zone, with the offense conducting seven plays from the 2-yard line against the defense. Reps are split between the first and second-team offenses, so from day to day, it can be a bit of a mixed bag. However, it’s the overall trends that can glean us some insight into the state of the team.

Here’s a look at how the team’s been performing in the 7-shots period, with win/loss records for each day in training camp.

Steelers 7-Shots results (2023 training camp)