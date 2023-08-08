Steelers 7-Shots: Offense sneaks a win Tuesday, but defense has dominated

For as many highlight reel plays we’ve seen from Steelers QB Kenny Pickett to WR George Pickens, there have been plenty of plays they’d probably prefer to forget — particularly in the team’s seven shots drills during the 2023 training camp sessions.
The training camp staple emphasizes the team’s work in the red zone, with the offense conducting seven plays from the 2-yard line against the defense. Reps are split between the first and second-team offenses, so from day to day, it can be a bit of a mixed bag. However, it’s the overall trends that can glean us some insight into the state of the team.
In the Steelers 2023 training camp session to date, the defense has largely dominated the 7-Shots period, winning out over the offense in five of the team’s seven total padded drills so far. Though the flip side of that coin is that an offensive loss could mean applauds for the defense and hyping the old adage, “Iron sharpens iron,” you’ll hope to see continued progress from both the first and second team offense through the remainder of training camp.
Here’s a look at how the team’s been performing in the 7-shots period, with win/loss records for each day in training camp.
Steelers 7-Shots results (2023 training camp)
- Friday, July 28: Offense wins, 5-2
- Saturday, July 29: Defense wins, 5-2
- Sunday, July 30: Defense wins, 4-3
- Tuesday, August 1 (first padded drill): Defense wins, 4-3
- Wednesday, August 2: Defense wins, 5-2
- Thursday, August 3: Defense wins, 6-1
- Friday, August 4: Offense wins, 5-2
- Saturday, August 5: Defense wins, 4-3
- Sunday, August 6: Defense wins, 5-2
- Tuesday, August 8: Offense wins, 6-1
Loading comments...