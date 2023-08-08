Joey Porter Jr. spotted in gigantic hat after practice, clearly signaling impending 17-0 season

Remember Brian Robinson’s legendary BIG HAT he showed off in the 2022 season? It was a really BIG HAT. And it became a really BIG TREND.

Pittsburgh rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. brought the BIG TREND back Tuesday, sporting a VERY BIG Steelers hat after the team’s training camp practice, ESPN’s Brooke Pryor shared.

Joey Porter Jr. with the big hat after Steelers practice pic.twitter.com/uRUryUS7Qp — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 8, 2023

Porter Jr. wore the hat to signal the Steelers' impending 17-0 season, no doubt — a stunning assertion of dominance infrequently seen from young rookies... especially ones still listed with the second-team defense on the team’s first unofficial depth chart.

Do you like Joey Porter Jr.’s BIG HAT?

Would you wear one to a Steelers game if you had it?

Would you be mad if the person sitting in front of you at the game wore this BIG HAT?

I need it. I need the big hat. End of post.

