Joey Porter Jr. spotted in gigantic hat after practice, clearly signaling impending 17-0 season

Steelers training camp: Big helmets. Bigger post-practice hats.

By kate.magdziuk
/ new
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) stands with defensive back Cory Trice Jr. (27) during the team’s training camp at Saint Vincent College on July 29, 2023, in Latrobe, PA. Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Remember Brian Robinson’s legendary BIG HAT he showed off in the 2022 season? It was a really BIG HAT. And it became a really BIG TREND.

Pittsburgh rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. brought the BIG TREND back Tuesday, sporting a VERY BIG Steelers hat after the team’s training camp practice, ESPN’s Brooke Pryor shared.

Porter Jr. wore the hat to signal the Steelers' impending 17-0 season, no doubt — a stunning assertion of dominance infrequently seen from young rookies... especially ones still listed with the second-team defense on the team’s first unofficial depth chart.

Do you like Joey Porter Jr.’s BIG HAT?

Would you wear one to a Steelers game if you had it?

Would you be mad if the person sitting in front of you at the game wore this BIG HAT?

I need it. I need the big hat. End of post.

