Joey Porter Jr. spotted in gigantic hat after practice, clearly signaling impending 17-0 season

Remember Brian Robinson’s legendary BIG HAT he showed off in the 2022 season? It was a really BIG HAT. And it became a really BIG TREND.
Pittsburgh rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. brought the BIG TREND back Tuesday, sporting a VERY BIG Steelers hat after the team’s training camp practice, ESPN’s Brooke Pryor shared.
Joey Porter Jr. with the big hat after Steelers practice pic.twitter.com/uRUryUS7Qp— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 8, 2023
Porter Jr. wore the hat to signal the Steelers' impending 17-0 season, no doubt — a stunning assertion of dominance infrequently seen from young rookies... especially ones still listed with the second-team defense on the team’s first unofficial depth chart.
Do you like Joey Porter Jr.’s BIG HAT?
Would you wear one to a Steelers game if you had it?
Would you be mad if the person sitting in front of you at the game wore this BIG HAT?
I need it. I need the big hat. End of post.
