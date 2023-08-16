Steelers offense falls short in Wednesday’s practice

After coming out in Week 1 of the preseason with guns a-blazing, the Steelers offense took a step back Wednesday. Those on the beat reported an off day all-around, with several reporters, including notes on the lack of of openness from the receivers from the Athletic’s Mark Kaboly and Alex Kozora of Steelers Depot.

Pittsburgh fans couldn’t have asked much more from the starting offense in their 2023 preseason debut, with Kenny Pickett leading the charge on an 83-yard opening offensive drive, punctuated with a 33-yard touchdown to second year WR George Pickens.

The real question is how this offense will look against a starting defense. The defense as generally looked solid throughout training camp, even despite an extended absence from starting FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (personal) and some turnover at the cornerback position. They’ve dominated the Steelers classic “7 shots” drill in particular, which emphasizes goal line preparedness, giving the offense “seven shots” against the defense from the two-yard line. Interestingly, despite the tough outing, Wednesday marked the first time the offense had won the drill in back-to-back days throughout all of training camp.

Despite the bad, rookie TE Darnell Washington gave the fans something to rally behind a gorgeous one handed grab in the end zone.

That man is big.



That man can catch.



The Steelers will hold their last open practice of 2023 training camp Thursday, August 17, days ahead of their Week 2 preseason game against the Bills.

