 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Best plays, highlights from Steelers training camp in 2023

The Pittsburgh Steelers will hold their final training camp practice Thursday.

By kate.magdziuk
/ new
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) gestures during a drill in the team’s training camp at Saint Vincent College on July 29, 2023, in Latrobe, PA. Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Another Pittsburgh Steelers training camp is just about in the books! The team will hold their final training camp practice Thursday, closing out an eventful offseason program that has surely filled the hearts of Pittsburgh fans everywhere with lots and lots of hope for what’s to come in the 2023 NFL season.

Kenny Pickett, T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, George Pickens, Alex Highsmith, Najee Harris, Pat Freiermuth, Joey Porter Jr... This team is loaded with talent that is both capable of winning football games and entertaining the masses. These superstars laid it all out in Latrobe.

Now, remember, there is no recording allowed at Steelers training camp. However, there were some clips that snuck their way onto social media. Here are some of the best plays and highlight moments from Steelers training camp in 2023.

George Pickens vs. Joey Porter Jr. = must see TV

Pickett to Pickens...

Joey Porter Jr.’s BIG HAT

Joey Porter Jr. doing JPJ things

Diontae Johnson still has it.

Calvin Austin with the speed we’ve been waiting for.

Connor Heyward can do it all, man

Najee Harris: Good at football

Kendrick Green fullback propaganda

If this isn’t enough to get you amped for the 2023 season, I can’t help you...

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...