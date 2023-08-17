Best plays, highlights from Steelers training camp in 2023

Another Pittsburgh Steelers training camp is just about in the books! The team will hold their final training camp practice Thursday, closing out an eventful offseason program that has surely filled the hearts of Pittsburgh fans everywhere with lots and lots of hope for what’s to come in the 2023 NFL season.

Kenny Pickett, T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, George Pickens, Alex Highsmith, Najee Harris, Pat Freiermuth, Joey Porter Jr... This team is loaded with talent that is both capable of winning football games and entertaining the masses. These superstars laid it all out in Latrobe.

Now, remember, there is no recording allowed at Steelers training camp. However, there were some clips that snuck their way onto social media. Here are some of the best plays and highlight moments from Steelers training camp in 2023.

George Pickens vs. Joey Porter Jr. = must see TV

George Pickens going after Joey Porter Jr. during 7 on 7. pic.twitter.com/lKEx0th4QH — James Dugan (@jamesdug13) July 28, 2023

INSSSSSSAAAANNNNNNNE!!!!



The JPJ and Pickens competition heating UPPPP, Pickens does what Pickens does though and makes the craziest catch I’ve ever seen in person wow man! pic.twitter.com/XKTfOUYScK — Baku (@Mazursky8895) August 1, 2023

Pickett to Pickens...

Wow! George Pickens with the play of the day! Toe-tapping job from Kenny Pickett! #Steelers #SteelersCamp pic.twitter.com/8WkZhFFIcN — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 5, 2023

Joey Porter Jr.’s BIG HAT

Joey Porter Jr. with the big hat after Steelers practice pic.twitter.com/uRUryUS7Qp — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 8, 2023

Joey Porter Jr. doing JPJ things

Diontae Johnson still has it.

DIONTAE JOHNSON WANTS IN ON THE FUN!!!!



What an absolute insane catch on the sidelines!!! pic.twitter.com/NA1nyeVUB0 — Baku (@Mazursky8895) August 2, 2023

Calvin Austin with the speed we’ve been waiting for.

Calvin Austin was soooooooo worth the wait. He is such a speedster man wow. pic.twitter.com/Qe6hoWsGM5 — Baku (@Mazursky8895) August 2, 2023

Connor Heyward can do it all, man

Connor Heyward getting some some RB work today. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/XxyV3mWwfG — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 5, 2023

Mason Rudolph finds Connor Heyward over the middle at #Steelers training camp! pic.twitter.com/JDawWD8q5P — Steelers Update (@steelersupdate6) July 29, 2023

Mitch Trubisky throws a TD to Connor Heyward in seven shots at #Steelers training camp! pic.twitter.com/t1FfpVvSwU — Steelers Update (@steelersupdate6) July 29, 2023

Najee Harris: Good at football

Najee Harris with his first big run today (though it's hard to tell where he would have been wrapped up). pic.twitter.com/XcsKTQPOSu — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 5, 2023

Kendrick Green fullback propaganda

Kendrick Green gets the reception this time. Lol. You love to see it. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/v2KoGeZo83 — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 5, 2023

Fullback Kendrick Green taking the handoff from Kenny Pickett. pic.twitter.com/jGIhtO9gZm — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 8, 2023

If this isn’t enough to get you amped for the 2023 season, I can’t help you...