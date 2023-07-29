James Harrison headlines Steelers 2023 Hall of Honor class

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced 2023’s inductees to the Steelers Hall of Honor on Saturday, headlined by legend LB James Harrison, among three others. Harrison spent 14 of his 16-year career with the Steelers earning All-Pro honors twice in his career, winning the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 2008 and earning five trips to the Pro Bowl through his career.

Steelers.com contributor Teresa Varley notes, “The Steelers Hall of Honor was created to honor those who have made immeasurable contributions to the organization, whether it be on the field, or off the field.”

Steelers Hall of Honor: 2023 inductees

LB James Harrison

OL Ray Mansfield

OL Gerry Mullins

DE Aaron Smith

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum is located on the ground level of Acrisure Stadium, with displays honoring the inductees through the stadium’s Suite B entrance. Tours of the museum are offered Thursday through Monday from 11 a.m. through 4 p.m. ET.