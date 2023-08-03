Ryan Shazier stops by Steelers training camp Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a surprise Thursday, as former Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier stopped by the team’s practice looking healthy as ever. He greeted HC Mike Tomlin, who was all smiles, on the practice field, donning an Andrew McCutchen Pirates jersey in true Pittsburgh fashion.

Shazier suffered what ended up being a career-ending spinal cord injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 4 of 2017. Since then, it’s been a long road to recovery from losing movement in his legs to now, incredibly, able to walk and continue his support of the team.

Though the Shazier officially announced his retirement in 2020, he’s remained closely associated with the Steelers organization, appearing at games from time to time, even signing autographs for fans (seen in the photo above).

Once a Steeler, always a Steeler.