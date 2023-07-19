Steelers sign LB Alex Highsmith to 5-year, $70.743 million contract extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially locked up OLB Alex Highsmith to a five-year, $70.743 million contract Wednesday, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports The deal comes just a week out from the official start of Steelers training camp on July 26, ensuring the former second-round pick will remain with the team through the 2027 NFL season.

Highsmith led the Steelers with 14.5 sacks in 2022, sixth among defenders last year, making the most of his opportunities with T.J. Watt off the field due to a pec injury. He also notched five forced fumbles, tying with Eagles LB Haason Reddick, to lead all defenders on the season.

Highsmith will now look to be a key figure in the Steelers' defense to maintain pressure on opposing quarterbacks for the years to come. Pittsburgh is the only team in the NFL to have three different players who have recorded 20+ sacks since 2021, including Highsmith (20.5), Watt (28.0), and Cam Heyward (20.5).