Joey Porter Jr. officially signs rookie deal with Steelers on 23rd birthday

Steelers rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. officially signed his rookie contract Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced. The 2023 second-round pick will play on a four-year, $9.618 million contract, including a $3.995 signing bonus, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports.
Porter Jr. had many Steelers fans holding their breath as one of the last 2023 NFL Draft picks signed his rookie contract, finally agreeing to terms with the team just two days out from the team’s first training camp practice. He officially put pen to paper Wednesday, July 26, 2023 — coincidentally, on his 23rd birthday.
No better way to celebrate your birthday ✍️ pic.twitter.com/jtB3Jf17nc— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 26, 2023
Happy birthday, Joey Porter Jr.!
